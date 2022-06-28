TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,545 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1,702.5% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 204,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,078. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.90. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

