TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.49. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

NYSE:SNX traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,442. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $89.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.86.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $86,859.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

