Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Price Target Cut to €19.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €32.50 ($34.57) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of TLGHF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. Telenet Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $32.00.
Telenet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
