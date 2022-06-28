TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TU shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,432,000 after buying an additional 6,783,876 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $617,452,000 after buying an additional 1,247,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,379,000 after purchasing an additional 755,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. TELUS has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. TELUS’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

