Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $560.61 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $560,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,562,592. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

