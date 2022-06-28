Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Declares GBX 2.80 Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEMGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 151.80 ($1.86). The stock had a trading volume of 815,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.20 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.95 ($2.49). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -4.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

