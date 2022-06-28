TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.80

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 7200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.42. The stock has a market cap of C$75.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

