Terra (LUNA) Market Capitalization Tops $349.07 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Terra has a market cap of $349.07 million and $409.00 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00013473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005415 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

