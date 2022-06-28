Terra Virtua Kolect Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.25 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $26.27 million and $3.25 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,356.06 or 0.69360000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

TVK is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

