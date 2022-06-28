The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 2,000 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,985. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

