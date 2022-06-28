Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $543.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.01 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

