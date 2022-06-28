Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Down 96.7% in June

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TNRG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,815. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Thunder Energies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
Thunder Energies Company Profile (Get Rating)
