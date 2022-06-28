Thunder Token Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009277 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00188499 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000071 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

