Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.20 price target on the stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 582,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.