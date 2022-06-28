Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 14,000.0% in June

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 14,000.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,034,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,010,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,015. Touchpoint Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

