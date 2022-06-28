Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $202.51 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.63.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

