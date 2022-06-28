Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $202.51 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.63.
In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
