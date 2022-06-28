Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of TNL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,382. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

