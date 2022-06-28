Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $4.58

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,465.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.16 or 0.17000167 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00180355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

