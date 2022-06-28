Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $4.58

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,465.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.16 or 0.17000167 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00180355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015471 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.