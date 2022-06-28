Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 650,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,451% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19.

About Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

