Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 650,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,451% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19.
About Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCNGF)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.