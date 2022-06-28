Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,931,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,453. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 157,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 495,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 107,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,906,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,324,000 after purchasing an additional 459,202 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

