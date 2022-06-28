Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading 4.4% Higher

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.34. 6,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09.
About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.