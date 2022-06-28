Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading 4.4% Higher

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.34. 6,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.