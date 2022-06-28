Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Declares GBX 0.49 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TIGT traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 71.68 ($0.88). 230,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,094. The company has a market capitalization of £212.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 67.55 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 83 ($1.02). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.37.

In other Troy Income & Growth Trust news, insider Brigid Sutcliffe purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £6,160 ($7,557.35).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

