Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.71. Tuya shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 4,901 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.72.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Tuya by 3,190.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Tuya by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

