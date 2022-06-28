United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.19. 27,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

