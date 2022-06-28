United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $88,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after buying an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $182.31. 19,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.03. The company has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

