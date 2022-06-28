Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 15,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $365,625.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 600 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $24,054.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $549,150.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $609,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. 4,753,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,894,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

