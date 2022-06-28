Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 15,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $365,625.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 600 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $24,054.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $549,150.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $609,750.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00.
Shares of Upstart stock traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. 4,753,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,894,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49.
UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
