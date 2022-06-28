Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Upstart were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,883 shares of company stock worth $17,170,933. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,739. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.23. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

