Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 8.2%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42. 44,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,058,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,997 shares of company stock valued at $969,908. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Upwork by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,358 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 215,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 18.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Upwork by 24.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 186,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

