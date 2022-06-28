Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 44,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,058,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Get Upwork alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,997 shares of company stock worth $969,908 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Upwork by 881.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Upwork by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Upwork by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after buying an additional 107,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.