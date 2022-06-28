UREEQA (URQA) Hits Market Capitalization of $575,374.48

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $575,374.48 and $2,303.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,506.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.12 or 0.17909986 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00183816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00072020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015696 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.