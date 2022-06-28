US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Up 761.5% in June

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 761.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of US Nuclear stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 13,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.93.
