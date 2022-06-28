USDX [Kava] Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $104.02 million and $296,418.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015534 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000070 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 109,310,279 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

