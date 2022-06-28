V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, a growth of 386,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,624,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VGID traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 48,859,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,256,727. V Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get V Group alerts:

About V Group (Get Rating)

V Group, Inc provides beverages primarily in the United States. It offers antioxidant nutritional drinks in natural flavors, such as Love Red, Powerful Purple, Outrageous Orange, and Raw Green under the and brand. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.