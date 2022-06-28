Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.83.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $4.32 on Tuesday, reaching $227.55. The stock had a trading volume of 171,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

