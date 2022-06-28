Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

