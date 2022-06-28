Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $194.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

