Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

