Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $79.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.35.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,324.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

