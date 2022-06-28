Vetri Hits Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (VLD)

Vetri (VLD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Vetri coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vetri has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vetri has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vetri alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.10 or 0.94990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Vetri Profile

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.