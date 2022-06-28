Vidya Price Reaches $0.0622 on Exchanges (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Vidya has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $29,843.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,336.81 or 0.94988319 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,304,142 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

