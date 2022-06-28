ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.11. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Roberts purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,761 shares in the company, valued at $440,327.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caley Castelein purchased 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,231,000 shares of company stock worth $3,149,280. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

