Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($111.70) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($119.15) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($121.28) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €114.00 ($121.28) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($131.91) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

EPA:DG opened at €86.17 ($91.67) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.15. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($73.98) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($94.47).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

