Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Up 69,300.0% in June

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 69,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

QEBR stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Virtual Medical International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get Virtual Medical International alerts:

Virtual Medical International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.