Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Up 69,300.0% in June

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 69,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
QEBR stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Virtual Medical International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
