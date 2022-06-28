Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.40

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 226177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.55) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.10 ($13.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vivendi from €13.30 ($14.15) to €13.60 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vivendi from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

