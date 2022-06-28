Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.34. 3,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 669,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.
Several research firms have weighed in on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.
Vivid Seats Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAT)
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
