Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Shares Up 1.4%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145.40 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 145.40 ($1.78). 1,295,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,844,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.40 ($1.76).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,615.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.40.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

Vivo Energy Company Profile (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.