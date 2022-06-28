Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stake Increased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Wabash National worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE WNC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 4,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,911. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $700.15 million, a P/E ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

