WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $10.50. WalkMe shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

The company has a market cap of $834.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. WalkMe’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth about $19,046,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,955,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its position in WalkMe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in WalkMe by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

