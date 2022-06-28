Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock valued at $391,200,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

LLY stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,482. The stock has a market cap of $309.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $330.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.03.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

